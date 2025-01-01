Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 7, no. 5 – May, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction32-34, 62, 103-106
    Trouble in Makeoutsville
  2. Feature35, 52, 54, 84-85
    Requiem for Radio
  3. Feature37, 48, 90-93
    That May-December Madness
  4. Feature38-40, 42, 89
    The Life of Spice
  5. Fiction43, 46, 106-108
    Mother's Day
  6. Feature47
    Playboy's Sports Car Jacket
  7. Feature50-51
    Six Media in Search of a Dane
  8. Pictorial55-57
    Ginger Young, Miss May, 1960
  9. Feature60-61
    Word Play
  10. Fiction73, 94-100
    I Remember Babylon
  11. Feature75, 109
    Suddenly, This Summer
  12. Feature77-81, 101-102
    The New Town Car
