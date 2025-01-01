Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 7, no. 6 – June, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction28-30, 32, 94-96
    The Runaways
  2. Feature33-34, 74, 78, 85-87
    Status and Speed
  3. Feature35, 58, 90, 92-93
    The Bier Barons
  4. Feature36-39, 50, 97-100
    Meeting at the Summit
  5. Feature41, 72, 101
    The Power of Positive Parking
  6. Feature42-44
    Sea Here
  7. Feature46-48, 84
    Variations on Veal
  8. Pictorial51-53
    Delores Wells, Miss June, 1960
  9. Fiction56-57
    After: Four Fables of the Post-bomb World
  10. Feature58-59
    Knit Knacks
  11. Feature61-62, 64
    Words & Music by Cole Porter
  12. Fiction65, 88-89
    Ding Dong Ghoul
  13. Pictorial68-71
    Ellen Stratton, Playmate of the Year, 1960
  14. Feature74
    The Colony
  15. Pictorial79-83
    Sex: Its Origin & Application
