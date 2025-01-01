Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 7, no. 7 – July, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction20-22, 24, 32, 78-82
    O You New York Girls
  2. Pictorial25-29
    The Nude Look
  3. Feature30-31
    A Guide for Guys on the Steering Committee on when to Wave, Wave Back or Waver
  4. Fiction33, 66, 85
    First Anniversary
  5. Feature35
    Fresh Ideas for Frosty Coolers
  6. Feature36, 40, 48, 83-84
    Rocket to the Enaissance
  7. Feature38-39
    Seersucker Circa 60
  8. Pictorial43, 45
    Ship Shape
  9. Feature49
    You can take it with you
  10. Fiction51-52, 62, 76-77
    Wilbur Fonts for President
  11. Feature57, 75
    I Only Want a Sweetheart, not a Buddy
  12. Pictorial58-61
    Photographers & Models Ball
  13. Feature63
    Ourselves to Know Too Well
  14. Feature67-68, 70, 74
    Luck
  15. Pictorial71-73
    Still more Teevee Jeebies
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.