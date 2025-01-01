Vol. 7, no. 7 – July, 1960
Contents for this Issue:
- Fiction20-22, 24, 32, 78-82O You New York Girls
- Pictorial25-29The Nude Look
- Feature30-31A Guide for Guys on the Steering Committee on when to Wave, Wave Back or Waver
- Fiction33, 66, 85First Anniversary
- Feature35Fresh Ideas for Frosty Coolers
- Feature36, 40, 48, 83-84Rocket to the Enaissance
- Feature38-39Seersucker Circa 60
- Pictorial43, 45Ship Shape
- Feature49You can take it with you
- Fiction51-52, 62, 76-77Wilbur Fonts for President
- Feature57, 75I Only Want a Sweetheart, not a Buddy
- Pictorial58-61Photographers & Models Ball
- Feature63Ourselves to Know Too Well
- Feature67-68, 70, 74Luck
- Pictorial71-73Still more Teevee Jeebies