Playboy Magazine


Vol. 7, no. 8 – August, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature30, 32, 34, 86-92
    A Thief in the Night
  2. Feature35, 98, 100
    The Best of All Possible Worlds
  3. Feature37, 74, 100-105
    Miles
  4. Pictorial38-42
    The Playboy Club
  5. Feature43
    A Low Bid for Immortality
  6. Feature47
    The Elegant Ensemble
  7. Feature48, 81-84
    Capital Gainsmanship
  8. Feature50-52
    Eat Great, Lose Weight
  9. Pictorial53-55
    Elaine Paul, Miss August, 1960
  10. Feature58, 94-96
    Moonlight Over Whattapoppalie
  11. Feature61-62, 85
    A Man for the Moon
  12. Feature63-65, 105
    The Contemporary Look In Campus Classics
  13. Pictorial67-71
    Sophia the Sultry
  14. Feature73, 97
    Man at His Leisure
