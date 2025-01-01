Playboy Magazine
Vol. 7, no. 9 – September, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature50, 56, 110-114, 116-119
    The Restless Mecca
  2. Feature57
    The Gourmet Frankfurter
  3. Fiction59, 126-128
    Ounce of Prevention
  4. Fiction61, 66, 76, 120, 122-123, 125
    The Never Ending Penny
  5. Feature63
    The Playboy Sports Car
  6. Feature64
    Soirts Car Accoutrement
  7. Pictorial67-73
    Ann Davis, Miss September, 1960
  8. Feature81, 129-130, 132-136
    Hip Wits Disc Hits
  9. Feature82-83
    What's Afoot?
  10. Feature85
    A Poison Pen for Dear Miss Wren
  11. Feature93-94, 136-137
    The Third Martini
  12. Pictorial95, 97, 138
    Campus Checklist
  13. Feature99, 102, 106-108, 110
    A Short History of Pants
  14. Feature142
    Playboy's International Datebook
The Playboy Masthead.
