Vol. 7, no. 10 – October, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature42, 44, 48, 122-124, 126-128
    The Book of Tony
  2. Feature47, 134
    Let Joy Be Confined
  3. Pictorial49, 51-52, 55-56, 59-60, 137, 139
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  4. Feature61, 78
    The Supermen
  5. Feature62, 66, 129, 131
    What's in a Name?
  6. Pictorial69-71
    Kathy Douglas, Miss October, 1960
  7. Feature74-76, 135-136
    Hunting for the Urban Man
  8. Fiction79, 82, 118, 120-121
    A Foot in the Door
  9. Feature91
    Take Pen in Hand
  10. Pictorial94-100, 108
    The Girls of Hollywood
  11. Pictorial109-115, 117
    The Second City
