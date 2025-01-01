Playboy Magazine
Vol. 7, no. 11 – November, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature37-48, 50, 117-118, 126-127
    The Playboy Panel: Narcotics and The Jazz Musician
  2. Fiction55-56, 104, 106, 110-112, 114-116
    Harpy
  3. Feature58-59, 130-134, 136, 138-139
    "If Hollywood is dead or dying as a moviemaker, perhaps the following are some of the reasons."
  4. Fiction60, 140-142
    A Crazy Mixed-up Id
  5. Pictorial61
    Bantam Bounty for the Yuletide
  6. Feature72-73, 80, 144, 147-149
    Girls for the Slime God
  7. Pictorial74, 76-77
    Joni Mattis, Miss November, 1960
  8. Pictorial81-83
    Bevested Investigators
  9. Pictorial86-95, 120-125
    Acapulco
  10. Feature97-98, 128-129
    Bar Bets
  11. Pictorial99-101
    The Immoral Mr. Teas
  12. Pictorial107-109
    Good Grief! Still More Teevee Jeebies
