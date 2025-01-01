Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 7, no. 12 – December, 1960

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature52-54, 134-135, 137-139
    Oalámaóa
  2. Feature59, 96, 132-133
    Very Late in the Evening
  3. Pictorial60-63
    The Magnificent Marilyn
  4. Fiction65-66, 128, 130-131
    Father Brother and the Cool Colony
  5. Feature66
    Tropic Topic
  6. Pictorial75-77
    Carol Eden, Miss December, 1960
  7. Feature81-82, 148
    23 Pat O'Brien Movies
  8. Pictorial83-87
    Merry Christmas!
  9. Pictorial91-95
    Five Favorite Christmas Playmates
  10. Feature97, 122-127
    A Short History of Money
  11. Feature103, 106, 112-116, 120
    Letter to a Would-be Playwright
  12. Feature150
    Playboy's International Datebook
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.