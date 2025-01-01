Vol. 7, no. 12 – December, 1960
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature52-54, 134-135, 137-139Oalámaóa
- Feature59, 96, 132-133Very Late in the Evening
- Pictorial60-63The Magnificent Marilyn
- Fiction65-66, 128, 130-131Father Brother and the Cool Colony
- Feature66Tropic Topic
- Pictorial75-77Carol Eden, Miss December, 1960
- Feature81-82, 14823 Pat O'Brien Movies
- Pictorial83-87Merry Christmas!
- Pictorial91-95Five Favorite Christmas Playmates
- Feature97, 122-127A Short History of Money
- Feature103, 106, 112-116, 120Letter to a Would-be Playwright
- Feature150Playboy's International Datebook