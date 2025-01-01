Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 8, no. 1 – January, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature34, 38, 50, 102, 104-106, 108-110, 112-114
    Sardonicus
  2. Feature39-40, 96, 98
    The Beauties of the Bubbly
  3. Feature41-42, 98-101
    Caviar
  4. Fiction43, 116-117
    Conversation Piece
  5. Feature51-54
    European Fashion Dateline
  6. Feature55, 93-95
    Hemingway Speaks His Mind
  7. Pictorial58-61
    Connie Cooper, Miss January, 1961
  8. Feature66-71, 74, 88, 92
    The Strides of Stereo
  9. Fiction72-73
    A Liberal Darling and Concerning The Drama
  10. Pictorial75-79
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  11. Fiction81, 115-116
    All the Weed in the World
  12. Feature82-84
    Squaw Valley
  13. Feature87
    The Seventh Strawberry
  14. Pictorial89-91
    "I am Your Emperor!"
The Playboy Masthead.
