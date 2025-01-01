Vol. 8, no. 2 – February, 1961
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature38-42, 72, 120-127Hypnosis
- Fiction44-46, 104-106, 108-111Come On Out, Daddy
- Feature47, 52, 133Money and Conformity
- Feature48-50Best Bets in Gaming Gear
- Feature53-54, 112-113That Sweet Sinner and Traveling I
- Fiction59The Room
- Feature61, 64, 120The Voice Of The Turkey
- Feature62-63, 103Things You Check
- Pictorial66-69Barbara Ann Lawford, Miss February, 1961
- Pictorial73-82, 127-128, 130-132The 1961 Playboy All-Stars
- Feature83-85, 119It's June in February
- Pictorial86-92, 115-118The Girls of New York
- Feature97-98, 100-103Rabbit in a Trap