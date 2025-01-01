Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 8, no. 2 – February, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature38-42, 72, 120-127
    Hypnosis
  2. Fiction44-46, 104-106, 108-111
    Come On Out, Daddy
  3. Feature47, 52, 133
    Money and Conformity
  4. Feature48-50
    Best Bets in Gaming Gear
  5. Feature53-54, 112-113
    That Sweet Sinner and Traveling I
  6. Fiction59
    The Room
  7. Feature61, 64, 120
    The Voice Of The Turkey
  8. Feature62-63, 103
    Things You Check
  9. Pictorial66-69
    Barbara Ann Lawford, Miss February, 1961
  10. Pictorial73-82, 127-128, 130-132
    The 1961 Playboy All-Stars
  11. Feature83-85, 119
    It's June in February
  12. Pictorial86-92, 115-118
    The Girls of New York
  13. Feature97-98, 100-103
    Rabbit in a Trap
