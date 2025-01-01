Playboy Magazine
Vol. 8, no. 3 – March, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature35-42, 114-118, 120-122
    The Playboy Panel: Hip Comics and the New Humor
  2. Fiction44-46, 96, 100-102, 104-105, 107
    The Machine in Ward Eleven
  3. Feature48-49, 52, 126, 128
    The Ferrari
  4. Feature51, 130-131
    A Jackpot of Corpses
  5. Feature53-54, 112-113
    A Good Egg
  6. Feature55, 60, 124-125
    Marlon Brando: The Gilded Image
  7. Fiction62-64, 132-133
    The Illustrated Woman
  8. Pictorial66-69
    Tonya Crews, Miss March, 1961
  9. Feature72-74, 123
    Urbanity Afoot
  10. Feature78-80, 82, 92, 128-129
    Tahiti
  11. Pictorial84-88
    The Nude Wave in Hollywood
  12. Feature92-93
    Ernie's
  13. Feature134
    Playboy's International Datebook
