Vol. 8, no. 4 – April, 1961
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature48-50, 130-132, 134-135The Emancipated Man
- Feature52-53, 112-113Blood Brother
- Feature54, 66, 139-142Pornologist On Olympus
- Feature56, 58, 122-123The 20 Minute French Gourmet
- Feature59-65Les Girls From La Vie Parisienne
- Feature67, 136-138The Bottom of the Ocean
- Feature70, 78, 106, 108-111Talent Hunts
- Pictorial73-75Nancy Nielsen, Miss April, 1961
- Feature79, 114, 116-118, 120-121Wilbur Fonts in Africa
- Feature83, 88, 124, 126-127Business Blunders and Booby Traps
- Pictorial84-86Linda Gamble, Playmate of the Year, 1961
- Feature100-101, 144-145TV Trio: Three Proposals to Pep Up Television