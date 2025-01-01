Playboy Magazine
Vol. 8, no. 4 – April, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature48-50, 130-132, 134-135
    The Emancipated Man
  2. Feature52-53, 112-113
    Blood Brother
  3. Feature54, 66, 139-142
    Pornologist On Olympus
  4. Feature56, 58, 122-123
    The 20 Minute French Gourmet
  5. Feature59-65
    Les Girls From La Vie Parisienne
  6. Feature67, 136-138
    The Bottom of the Ocean
  7. Feature70, 78, 106, 108-111
    Talent Hunts
  8. Pictorial73-75
    Nancy Nielsen, Miss April, 1961
  9. Feature79, 114, 116-118, 120-121
    Wilbur Fonts in Africa
  10. Feature83, 88, 124, 126-127
    Business Blunders and Booby Traps
  11. Pictorial84-86
    Linda Gamble, Playmate of the Year, 1961
  12. Feature100-101, 144-145
    TV Trio: Three Proposals to Pep Up Television
