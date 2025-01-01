Playboy Magazine
Vol. 8, no. 5 – May, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction44-46, 96, 98-105
    Speak to Me of Immortality
  2. Feature49, 82, 130, 132-133
    The Legend of Lime Street
  3. Pictorial50-51, 53-56, 118-121
    Invitation to Flying
  4. Fiction59
    The Hobbyist
  5. Feature63-64, 115-116
    Odds Man Out
  6. Pictorial66-69
    Susan Kelly, Miss May, 1961
  7. Fiction73, 125-126
    A Star of the First Magnitude
  8. Feature78-81, 122
    On The Right Track
  9. Feature83, 127-129
    The Laughingstock
  10. Pictorial84-91, 108-112, 114
    The Girls of Sweden
  11. Feature92-93
    Properly Linked
The Playboy Masthead.
