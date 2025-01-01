Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 8, no. 6 – June, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction42-44, 74, 96, 100-102, 104-107
    Marcianna and the Natural Carpaine in Papaya
  2. Feature47-48, 70, 121-122
    You Can Make a Million Today
  3. Pictorial49, 51-52, 56, 108, 110, 112-113
    The Grand Prix De Monaco
  4. Fiction54-55, 129
    Punch
  5. Feature57-59, 119-120
    The Hell Fire Club
  6. Feature60-61
    The S.S. United States
  7. Feature62, 128
    Equal Time for Johnny Reb
  8. Pictorial65-67
    Heidi Becker, Miss June, 1961
  9. Fiction75, 114-116
    Harold's Affair
  10. Feature83, 123-124, 126
    The Literati of the Four-Letter Word
  11. Pictorial84, 86-87
    Ann, Man!
  12. Feature89-90, 132-133
    The Great American Divide
  13. Feature91
    Formal Approach
The Playboy Masthead.
