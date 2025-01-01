Vol. 8, no. 6 – June, 1961
Contents for this Issue:
- Fiction42-44, 74, 96, 100-102, 104-107Marcianna and the Natural Carpaine in Papaya
- Feature47-48, 70, 121-122You Can Make a Million Today
- Pictorial49, 51-52, 56, 108, 110, 112-113The Grand Prix De Monaco
- Fiction54-55, 129Punch
- Feature57-59, 119-120The Hell Fire Club
- Feature60-61The S.S. United States
- Feature62, 128Equal Time for Johnny Reb
- Pictorial65-67Heidi Becker, Miss June, 1961
- Fiction75, 114-116Harold's Affair
- Feature83, 123-124, 126The Literati of the Four-Letter Word
- Pictorial84, 86-87Ann, Man!
- Feature89-90, 132-133The Great American Divide
- Feature91Formal Approach