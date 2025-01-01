Playboy Magazine
Vol. 8, no. 7 – July, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature25-26, 68, 70, 72, 84, 88, 91-95
    The Playboy Panel: Sex and Censorship in Literature and The Arts
  2. Fiction32-34, 36, 100-102, 104
    The Fifteenth Station
  3. Feature37, 40, 42, 108-109
    The Jazz Singers
  4. Feature38-39
    For Whom The Booth Tolls
  5. Feature43, 62, 66, 96-98
    Machina Ex Deux
  6. Feature44-48, 50, 104-106
    Designs For Living
  7. Fiction51-52, 106-107
    The Inconsequential Pipsqueaks
  8. Pictorial54-57
    Sheralee Conners, Miss July, 1961
  9. Feature60-61
    Fables for Negative Thinkers
  10. Fiction69
    Don't Think
  11. Pictorial73-76
    Le Crazy Horse
  12. Feature78-81
    Longchamp
  13. Pictorial85-87
    Bride of Teevee Jeebies
The Playboy Masthead.
