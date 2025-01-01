Vol. 8, no. 7 – July, 1961
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature25-26, 68, 70, 72, 84, 88, 91-95The Playboy Panel: Sex and Censorship in Literature and The Arts
- Fiction32-34, 36, 100-102, 104The Fifteenth Station
- Feature37, 40, 42, 108-109The Jazz Singers
- Feature38-39For Whom The Booth Tolls
- Feature43, 62, 66, 96-98Machina Ex Deux
- Feature44-48, 50, 104-106Designs For Living
- Fiction51-52, 106-107The Inconsequential Pipsqueaks
- Pictorial54-57Sheralee Conners, Miss July, 1961
- Feature60-61Fables for Negative Thinkers
- Fiction69Don't Think
- Pictorial73-76Le Crazy Horse
- Feature78-81Longchamp
- Pictorial85-87Bride of Teevee Jeebies