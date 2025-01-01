Playboy Magazine


Vol. 8, no. 9 – September, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Pictorial65-67
    The Miami Playboy Club
  2. Feature68-69, 121-127
    The Little World of Jim Moran
  3. Feature70
    Where There's Smoke
  4. Feature73-76, 145-148, 152
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  5. Fiction77, 153
    The Firing Line
  6. Feature78-79
    Notable Potables
  7. Feature80, 88, 139-142
    Highway Robbery
  8. Pictorial82-85
    Christa Speck, Miss September, 1961
  9. Feature89, 106, 156-158
    The Pursuit of Perfection
  10. Fiction91-92, 154-155
    The Solemn Sabbath
  11. Feature94-97, 114
    Back to Campus
  12. Feature99-100, 161-165
    A Short History of Swearing
  13. Feature101-104
    Nude Twists for Tired TV
  14. Feature107-109
    La Plaza de Toros
  15. Feature115-116, 118, 120
    Status-Ticians in Limbo
