Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 8, no. 10 – October, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature62-64, 66, 146-147
    The Ninth Score
  2. Feature67-72, 74-75, 160, 162-163
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  3. Feature77-78, 120, 122, 124-125
    The Year the Yankees Won the Pennant
  4. Feature82, 92, 136, 139-144
    How I Made My First Billion
  5. Pictorial85-87
    Jean Cannon, Miss October, 1961
  6. Feature91, 134-135
    Conversation with a Bug
  7. Feature93-94, 100, 164-166, 169-170
    Take Me to Your Leader
  8. Feature99, 170-171
    Crème de la Crème
  9. Feature101, 155-159
    The Labors of Love
  10. Feature102, 148-152
    Stravinsky
  11. Feature104-109, 126, 128-131
    A Short History of Bathing
  12. Feature112-113, 115-116
    The 1962 Playboy Jazz Poll
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.