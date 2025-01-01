Playboy Magazine
Vol. 8, no. 11 – November, 1961

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature37-50, 52, 126, 130, 132, 135-137
    The Playboy Panel: TV'S problems and prospects
  2. Feature56, 58, 80, 88, 144-150, 152-153
    Agoraphobia is in the Public Domain
  3. Feature72-74, 154
    The Lincoln Continental
  4. Feature81, 90, 140-142
    The Normal Man
  5. Pictorial82-86
    La Dolce Ekberg
  6. Feature91, 93, 175-177
    The Kindest Cut
  7. Pictorial94-97
    Dianne Danford, Miss November, 1961
  8. Feature100-102, 104, 178
    The Little World of Patrick Dennis
  9. Feature103, 138
    The Last Smile
  10. Feature105, 107-114, 162-165, 167, 170, 172, 174
    Tokyo
  11. Feature115-116, 118, 154-161
    The Secret Snatchers
  12. Feature119-121
    Tagged for Christmas
  13. Pictorial127-129
    The Return of Teevee Jeebies
The Playboy Masthead.
