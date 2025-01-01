Vol. 9, no. 1 – January, 1962
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature36, 38-42, 44, 46, 48, 134-138, 141-143My Brother, Ernest Hemingway
- Feature50, 52-54, 126-129Tell Me the Reason, Do
- Feature56-57, 117-119Tune Every Heart and Every Voice
- Feature60-63, 65-66, 88, 144, 149-150The Fine Art of Acquiring Fine Art
- Feature67, 70, 130-133A Miracle of Rare Device
- Feature68-69Toasting the New Year
- Pictorial77-79Merle Pertile, Miss January, 1962
- Feature83, 152Proposition
- Feature84-85Top Coats Taken Lightly
- Pictorial89, 91-92, 95-96Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature99, 104, 120, 123-125The Personal Secretary
- Feature101, 103The French Riviera
- Feature105-108, 112, 114Excerpts from the Unpublished Private Letters of D.H. Lawrance