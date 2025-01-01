Playboy Magazine
Vol. 9, no. 1 – January, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature36, 38-42, 44, 46, 48, 134-138, 141-143
    My Brother, Ernest Hemingway
  2. Feature50, 52-54, 126-129
    Tell Me the Reason, Do
  3. Feature56-57, 117-119
    Tune Every Heart and Every Voice
  4. Feature60-63, 65-66, 88, 144, 149-150
    The Fine Art of Acquiring Fine Art
  5. Feature67, 70, 130-133
    A Miracle of Rare Device
  6. Feature68-69
    Toasting the New Year
  7. Pictorial77-79
    Merle Pertile, Miss January, 1962
  8. Feature83, 152
    Proposition
  9. Feature84-85
    Top Coats Taken Lightly
  10. Pictorial89, 91-92, 95-96
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  11. Feature99, 104, 120, 123-125
    The Personal Secretary
  12. Feature101, 103
    The French Riviera
  13. Feature105-108, 112, 114
    Excerpts from the Unpublished Private Letters of D.H. Lawrance
