Playboy Magazine


Vol. 9, no. 3 – March, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature32, 34-42, 104-106
    My Brother, Ernest Hemingway
  2. Feature45-46, 50, 74, 76, 108, 110, 112-116
    Sagittarius
  3. Feature51, 56, 100, 102
    The Hazards of Prophecy
  4. Pictorial52-54, 123
    The New Orleans Playboy Club
  5. Feature57, 86, 120-123
    Clara
  6. Feature58-60, 72, 126-127, 129-132
    O Manahatta, Mother of Waters
  7. Feature62-64, 124-125
    The Love Cult
  8. Pictorial66-67, 69
    Pamela Anne Gordon, Miss March, 1962
  9. Feature77, 80, 96
    The Vanishing Americans
  10. Feature81, 133
    Solo for Violin
  11. Feature87-91
    Paradisio
  12. Pictorial97-99
    I was a Teenage Teevee Jeebie
