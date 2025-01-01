Vol. 9, no. 3 – March, 1962
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature32, 34-42, 104-106My Brother, Ernest Hemingway
- Feature45-46, 50, 74, 76, 108, 110, 112-116Sagittarius
- Feature51, 56, 100, 102The Hazards of Prophecy
- Pictorial52-54, 123The New Orleans Playboy Club
- Feature57, 86, 120-123Clara
- Feature58-60, 72, 126-127, 129-132O Manahatta, Mother of Waters
- Feature62-64, 124-125The Love Cult
- Pictorial66-67, 69Pamela Anne Gordon, Miss March, 1962
- Feature77, 80, 96The Vanishing Americans
- Feature81, 133Solo for Violin
- Feature87-91Paradisio
- Pictorial97-99I was a Teenage Teevee Jeebie