Playboy Magazine
Vol. 9, no. 4 – April, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature40-44, 46, 128-131
    The Wonderful Clouds
  2. Pictorial47-48, 50, 52-53, 55-56, 58, 76, 115-116, 118-123
    Playboy on the Town in Paris
  3. Feature59-60, 96, 111-112
    The Stancias' House
  4. Feature65, 131-132
    A Way to Make It
  5. Feature66-68, 100, 104
    Cinema on a Shoestring
  6. Pictorial70-73
    Bobbie Lane, Miss April, 1962
  7. Feature77-78, 80, 82, 84-86, 94
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  8. Feature87-88, 124-126
    You Can't Get There from Here
  9. Pictorial91, 93
    Christa Speck, Playmate of the Year, 1962
  10. Fiction97, 134-141
    Adam Frost
  11. Feature105-110
    Southern Accent
