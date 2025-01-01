Playboy Magazine


Vol. 9, no. 5 – May, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature48-50, 52, 116-118
    For the Rich they Sing-Sometimes
  2. Pictorial53-55
    Valentine Revisited
  3. Feature57, 78, 134, 136, 138-140
    Queen Dido
  4. Feature58-60, 104
    Frozen Assets
  5. Feature61, 114
    The Bonapartes are Phffft!
  6. Feature65, 68, 128-133
    Control Somnambule
  7. Feature69, 111-113
    The Miracle
  8. Pictorial70, 72-73
    Marya Carter, Miss May, 1962
  9. Feature76-77, 141
    Ship to Shore
  10. Feature79-80, 82, 119-120, 122-126
    The Master $Windler$
  11. Feature83-84, 87-92, 105
    The Playboy Town House
  12. Feature95, 106, 108
    What Makes an Executive?
  13. Pictorial100-103
    The Villain Still Pursues Her
The Playboy Masthead.
