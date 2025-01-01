Playboy Magazine
Vol. 9, no. 6 – June, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature43-50, 131-132, 134, 137-142
    The Playboy Panel: The Womanization of America
  2. Fiction52, 54, 118, 121-124
    A Father's Gift
  3. Feature65-66, 146-147
    The Murder of Edmund Grant
  4. Feature70-72
    Horror Trio
  5. Pictorial74-77
    Marissa Mathes, Miss June, 1962
  6. Feature80, 82, 144-145
    Aladdin's Lamb
  7. Feature83, 106-110
    Noises in the City
  8. Feature89-91, 126, 129-130
    F.O.B. Detroit
  9. Feature92, 94, 148-149
    The Great Paper Chase
  10. Feature100, 114-117
    From Lilliput to Brobdingnag
