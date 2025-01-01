Vol. 9, no. 6 – June, 1962
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature43-50, 131-132, 134, 137-142The Playboy Panel: The Womanization of America
- Fiction52, 54, 118, 121-124A Father's Gift
- Feature65-66, 146-147The Murder of Edmund Grant
- Feature70-72Horror Trio
- Pictorial74-77Marissa Mathes, Miss June, 1962
- Feature80, 82, 144-145Aladdin's Lamb
- Feature83, 106-110Noises in the City
- Feature89-91, 126, 129-130F.O.B. Detroit
- Feature92, 94, 148-149The Great Paper Chase
- Feature100, 114-117From Lilliput to Brobdingnag