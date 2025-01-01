Playboy Magazine
Vol. 9, no. 7 – July, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature32-34, 40, 99, 101-103
    The Pilgrimage of Roger Haydock
  2. Feature36-39, 107
    Grooming Gear
  3. Feature43-44, 60, 90, 92-93
    Bus Story
  4. Feature45, 94-95
    The Galley Chef
  5. Feature46-48, 108
    The Sorry Plight of the Human Male
  6. Feature49, 52, 104-106
    The Bandit
  7. Pictorial54-57
    Pamela Anne Gordon, Miss July, 1972
  8. Fiction61, 78, 96-97
    The Right Man for the Right Job
  9. Feature62-64, 68, 84-89
    Through the Racial Looking Glass
  10. Feature69-70, 97-98
    A Sense of Values
  11. Pictorial72-75, 77
    Janet Pilgrim in Palm Springs
  12. Feature79, 108-109
    Who Shall Dwell...
