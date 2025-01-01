Vol. 9, no. 7 – July, 1962
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature32-34, 40, 99, 101-103The Pilgrimage of Roger Haydock
- Feature36-39, 107Grooming Gear
- Feature43-44, 60, 90, 92-93Bus Story
- Feature45, 94-95The Galley Chef
- Feature46-48, 108The Sorry Plight of the Human Male
- Feature49, 52, 104-106The Bandit
- Pictorial54-57Pamela Anne Gordon, Miss July, 1972
- Fiction61, 78, 96-97The Right Man for the Right Job
- Feature62-64, 68, 84-89Through the Racial Looking Glass
- Feature69-70, 97-98A Sense of Values
- Pictorial72-75, 77Janet Pilgrim in Palm Springs
- Feature79, 108-109Who Shall Dwell...