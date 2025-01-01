Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 9, no. 8 – August, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature38-40, 42, 50, 66, 106-112, 114
    The Thin Red Line
  2. Feature43-45, 99-100
    The Salad Bowl ... Bellissima!
  3. Feature51-52, 58, 101-103
    The Prodigal Powers of Pot
  4. Pictorial54-56
    Return to Rome
  5. Feature59, 116-117
    The Morning After
  6. Pictorial60-63
    Jan Roberts, Miss August, 1962
  7. Feature67-68, 92-95
    World Without Distance
  8. Feature70-71, 104
    Geared for Touring
  9. Feature73, 96, 98
    America's Number One Psyche Killer
  10. Fiction77, 82, 118-121
    The Interest of Strangers
  11. Pictorial78-81
    Girls from Outer Space
  12. Feature83, 115
    The First Sap of Manhood and How it Rises
  13. Feature84, 86
    Las Vegas
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.