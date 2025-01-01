Vol. 9, no. 8 – August, 1962
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature38-40, 42, 50, 66, 106-112, 114The Thin Red Line
- Feature43-45, 99-100The Salad Bowl ... Bellissima!
- Feature51-52, 58, 101-103The Prodigal Powers of Pot
- Pictorial54-56Return to Rome
- Feature59, 116-117The Morning After
- Pictorial60-63Jan Roberts, Miss August, 1962
- Feature67-68, 92-95World Without Distance
- Feature70-71, 104Geared for Touring
- Feature73, 96, 98America's Number One Psyche Killer
- Fiction77, 82, 118-121The Interest of Strangers
- Pictorial78-81Girls from Outer Space
- Feature83, 115The First Sap of Manhood and How it Rises
- Feature84, 86Las Vegas