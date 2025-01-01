Playboy Magazine


Vol. 9, no. 10 – October, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72
    Playboy Interview: Peter Sellers
  2. Feature74-76, 78, 152-156, 158-159
    The Picture Thieves
  3. Feature79-80, 182-186
    The Gentleman's Hunting Arsenal
  4. Feature83-84
    Dressing the Part
  5. Pictorial85, 87-95, 187-188
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  6. Pictorial96-97, 99
    Laura Young, Miss October, 1962
  7. Feature103-104, 142-143
    Mind Beyond Matter
  8. Feature105-106, 195
    A Lucky Day for the Boar
  9. Feature107, 150-151
    The Post-Football Fete
  10. Feature109, 134, 137-139
    The Little Creep and The Big Blonde Broad
  11. Pictorial110-118, 140-141
    The Girls of London
  12. Feature119, 160-163, 165-166, 168-181
    The Thin Red Line
  13. Pictorial120-123, 144-148
    The Jazz Festival Grows Up
  14. Feature130-133
    From the Back of the Bus
The Playboy Masthead.
