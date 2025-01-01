Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 9, no. 12 – December, 1962

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66, 195-198
    Playboy Interview: Jackie Gleason
  2. Feature69-70
    Gifting the Girls
  3. Feature75, 77-78, 86, 214-215, 217-218, 220
    Winter in this Latitude
  4. Feature87, 98, 208-210, 212-213
    How to Succeed in How to Succeed
  5. Feature88-90, 202
    The Christmas Dinner Flambé
  6. Pictorial92, 97
    Elegant Dahl
  7. Feature99-100, 104, 170-173
    Brother Endicott
  8. Feature101, 199-201
    The Playboy Punch Bowl
  9. Fiction105, 176-183
    The Machineries of Joy
  10. Feature107, 174
    Great Stories from Showbiz
  11. Pictorial113-115
    June Cochran, Miss December, 1962
  12. Feature118-119, 184-186, 188, 190, 192
    The Father and Son Cigar
  13. Fiction120, 122, 154, 158, 160, 162
    Gala at the Tour D'argent
  14. Fiction131, 144, 203-204, 206-207
    None but the Brave
  15. Pictorial132-138
    Playboy's Other Girlfriends
  16. Feature140, 199
    Why Marry?
The Playboy Masthead.
