Vol. 10, no. 1 – January, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction52, 54, 86, 94, 102
    The Golden Frog
  2. Feature56-57, 140
    Champagne Plus
  3. Fiction59, 160
    The Glowworm
  4. Feature61-62
    The New Year's Day Brunch
  5. Feature63-76
    The Playboy Coloring Book
  6. Pictorial79-80, 82-84
    Liz as Cleo
  7. Pictorial88-91
    Judi Monterery, Miss January, 1963
  8. Feature100-101
    Reginald Rose: Eloquent Writer of Wrongs
  9. Fiction103, 153-154, 156
    To Be Courteous to Women
  10. Feature109, 156-158
    The Millionaire Mentality
  11. Pictorial121, 123-124, 127-128
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  12. Feature141, 153
    How to Select Your First Wife
