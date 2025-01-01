Vol. 10, no. 1 – January, 1963
Contents for this Issue:
- Fiction52, 54, 86, 94, 102The Golden Frog
- Feature56-57, 140Champagne Plus
- Fiction59, 160The Glowworm
- Feature61-62The New Year's Day Brunch
- Feature63-76The Playboy Coloring Book
- Pictorial79-80, 82-84Liz as Cleo
- Pictorial88-91Judi Monterery, Miss January, 1963
- Feature100-101Reginald Rose: Eloquent Writer of Wrongs
- Fiction103, 153-154, 156To Be Courteous to Women
- Feature109, 156-158The Millionaire Mentality
- Pictorial121, 123-124, 127-128Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature141, 153How to Select Your First Wife