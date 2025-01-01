Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 10, no. 3 – March, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview41-42, 44-48, 50-51
    Playboy Interview: Bertrand Russell
  2. Feature60-62, 134-141
    The Song of the Four-Colored Sell
  3. Feature64-74, 128-131
    The Playboy Cars
  4. Feature75, 106, 132-133
    Mortmain
  5. Feature77, 160-161
    A Fledgling of L'Amour
  6. Feature78-80, 120-121
    Brandy
  7. Feature81, 88, 104, 142-146, 148-150
    Stiff Upper Lip, Jeeves!
  8. Pictorial83-85
    Adrienne Moreau, Miss March, 1963
  9. Feature89, 94, 122, 125-127
    The Little World of Stan Freberg
  10. Pictorial96, 98, 101-102
    Playmate of the Year?
  11. Feature107, 154, 156, 158-159
    Hung Jury
  12. Feature108, 151-153
    How to Keep Your Wife in Love With You
