Playboy Magazine
Vol. 10, no. 4 – April, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-60, 62-63
    Playboy Interview: Helen Gurley Brown
  2. Feature72-76, 162, 164-174, 176-178, 180, 182-186
    On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  3. Pictorial78-84, 86
    The New York Playboy Club
  4. Feature87, 132, 135-136, 138
    Ghost Money
  5. Feature89, 139-140, 142-144
    Take Four
  6. Feature90-91, 159-160
    Cheese It
  7. Feature92, 100, 156-157
    A Real Approach To Real Estate
  8. Pictorial95-97
    Sandra Settani, Miss April, 1963
  9. Feature101-108, 161
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  10. Fiction109, 148
    Double Standard
  11. Feature110, 145-147
    The Dream House and How to Avoid It
  12. Feature112-121, 150, 152-155
    The Girls of Africa
