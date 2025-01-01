Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 10, no. 5 – May, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 58-62, 64-65
    Playboy Interview: Malcolm X
  2. Feature77-78, 130, 134, 136, 139-142, 144, 146
    The Tie that Binds
  3. Feature80-82, 157-160, 162, 164-167
    A Short History of Dancing
  4. Pictorial83-86
    The Femlin Comes to Life
  5. Feature89, 104, 151-152, 154-155
    Americans Go Home
  6. Feature90-92, 114, 116, 170-182, 186, 188-191, 194-195
    On her Majesty's Secret Service
  7. Feature94-96, 132
    Chop-Chop Chinese Fare
  8. Pictorial98-101
    Sharon Cintron, Miss May 1963
  9. Feature105, 110, 147-150
    The Bum
  10. Feature111-113
    Spanish Accent
  11. Feature115, 156
    Man with a Past
  12. Pictorial119-120
    June Cochran, Playmate of the Year, 1963
  13. Feature123-125
    Monte Carlo
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.