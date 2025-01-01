Vol. 10, no. 5 – May, 1963
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 58-62, 64-65Playboy Interview: Malcolm X
- Feature77-78, 130, 134, 136, 139-142, 144, 146The Tie that Binds
- Feature80-82, 157-160, 162, 164-167A Short History of Dancing
- Pictorial83-86The Femlin Comes to Life
- Feature89, 104, 151-152, 154-155Americans Go Home
- Feature90-92, 114, 116, 170-182, 186, 188-191, 194-195On her Majesty's Secret Service
- Feature94-96, 132Chop-Chop Chinese Fare
- Pictorial98-101Sharon Cintron, Miss May 1963
- Feature105, 110, 147-150The Bum
- Feature111-113Spanish Accent
- Feature115, 156Man with a Past
- Pictorial119-120June Cochran, Playmate of the Year, 1963
- Feature123-125Monte Carlo