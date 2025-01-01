Vol. 10, no. 6 – June, 1963
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60-62, 64-66Playboy Interview: Billy Wilder
- Feature80-82, 181-182, 184-186, 189-195Harry, The Rat with Women
- Feature84, 169-170, 172-173The Queen's Own Evaders
- Feature86-88, 90Smorrebrod
- Feature91-92, 180Skin Deep
- Feature95-96, 98, 166, 168Folk, Folkum and the New Citybilly
- Pictorial100-105Connie Mason, Miss June, 1963
- Feature112, 114, 134, 138-140, 142-161On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Pictorial116-122The Nudest Jayne Mansfield
- Feature124-126, 176-179Requiem for Holidays
- Feature135-137How to Save Money on Your Wife's Clothing