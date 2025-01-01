Playboy Magazine
Vol. 10, no. 10 – October, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49, 52-56, 58, 60, 62, 64
    Playboy Interview: Jawaharlal Nehru
  2. Feature94-96, 216-224
    The Going Price for Adoration
  3. Feature101, 154, 166, 169-172
    No Time for the Billiard Ballet
  4. Feature104-106, 108, 188-190, 192-198, 200-203
    How to Talk Dirty and Influence People
  5. Feature107, 238-239
    Fairy Tales for the Jet Set
  6. Feature109-111, 113-116, 182
    Playboy's Fall & Winter Fashion Forecast
  7. Pictorial118-121
    Growing Wonder
  8. Feature125, 130, 208-215
    Lament for the High Iron
  9. Fiction131, 173-174, 176, 179
    It Didn't Happen
  10. Feature132-133, 148, 228-235
    The Little World of David Merrick
  11. Feature134-137
    The 1964 Playboy Jazz Poll
  12. Pictorial140-147
    Elsa Martinelli
  13. Fiction149, 183-187
    The Calfayan Collection
  14. Pictorial152-153
    Gone With the Teevee Jeebies
  15. Feature155-164, 226
    Disneyland for Adults
The Playboy Masthead.
