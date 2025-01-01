Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 10, no. 11 – November, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview33-42, 44
    Playboy Interview: James Hoffa
  2. Feature47-48, 50, 52-57, 60-64, 66, 68-72, 144-146
    The Playboy Philosophy
  3. Feature74-81
    Lafcadio, the Lion Who Shot Back
  4. Feature82, 84, 86, 196-198, 200-205
    A Novelist's Personal Experience
  5. Feature88-90, 183-190
    Bernie the Faust
  6. Feature91-96, 99-100, 176-179
    Skiing USA
  7. Feature102, 104, 206-207, 209
    Ambush
  8. Pictorial106-109
    Terre Tucker, Miss November, 1963
  9. Feature115, 192, 194-195
    The Strange Gig
  10. Feature116-128, 130, 170
    The Girls of Canada
  11. Feature136-138, 148-158
    How to Talk Dirty and Influence People
  12. Pictorial140-143
    Cleopatra--Italian Style
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.