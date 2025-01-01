Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 10, no. 12 – December, 1963

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview89-90, 92
    Playboy Interview: Albert Schweitzer
  2. Feature95-98
    Gifting the Girls
  3. Feature100-102, 110
    The Vacation
  4. Feature108-109, 198
    Holiday Spirits —— Hot... ...and Cold
  5. Feature111-112, 204-205
    Eyewitness
  6. Feature115, 122, 194, 197
    How to Read a Book Superficially
  7. Pictorial116-117, 119-120
    Susan and Kim
  8. Feature123, 217
    Everybody Shinny on His Own Side
  9. Feature124, 126, 162
    The Morals of Money
  10. Feature127, 130, 206-208, 210
    To Paradise, by Ferry
  11. Feature131, 142, 232-234
    Conversation Over Moo Goo Gai Pan
  12. Feature132-134, 200
    The Holiday Roast
  13. Pictorial137-139
    Donna Michelle, Miss December, 1963
  14. Feature143-144, 148
    Saltpeter and the Wolf
  15. Fiction145, 211
    A Corking Evening
  16. Feature149-150, 201-202
    Beelzebub
  17. Pictorial151-161
    Editors' Choice
  18. Feature172, 220-228, 231
    The "Noble" Experiment
  19. Feature180-182, 239-242, 244, 246-248, 250, 252-256, 258-260, 262-267, 275
    How to Talk Dirty and Influence People
The Playboy Masthead.
