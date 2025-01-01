Playboy Magazine
Vol. 11, no. 1 – January, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview37-43, 46-47
    Playboy Interview: Vladimir Nabokov
  2. Feature70-74, 84, 179-180, 182, 186-187
    How to Talk Dirty and Influence People
  3. Feature87-88, 228-232, 234-235
    An Actor's Life for Me
  4. Feature90-91, 212-218
    A Short History of Toasts and Toasting
  5. Feature94, 200, 202-207
    The Property of a Lady
  6. Feature97, 99-100, 236-238
    The Wisdom of Pablo Picasso
  7. Feature102, 104-106, 108, 110, 190-193
    MM Remembered
  8. Feature113, 210-211
    The Boy Allies
  9. Feature114-115, 196
    The Festive Fondue
  10. Feature116, 130, 208-209
    On Being a Managerial Misfit
  11. Feature119-120
    The Conflicting Ideologies of East and West
  12. Pictorial123-127
    Sharon Rodgers, Miss January, 1964
  13. Feature131-132, 240-241
    The Uses of the Blues
  14. Pictorial133-138, 140-141, 194-195
    The Vargas Girl • Circa 1920
  15. Feature143, 197
    The Very Acme of Romantic Love
  16. Feature144-146, 223-224
    Fun and Games
  17. Feature151, 172, 174, 176
    The Death of Boxing?
  18. Feature153, 225-227
    Advice to a Young Man
  19. Feature155, 158, 219-222
    The Homecoming
  20. Pictorial159, 161-162, 165-166
    Playboy's Playmate Review
