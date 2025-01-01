Playboy Magazine
Vol. 11, no. 4 – April, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-55
    Playboy Interview: Jean Genet
  2. Feature89, 163-164
    You Could Always Hope
  3. Pictorial94-97
    Ashlyn Martin, Miss April, 1964
  4. Feature100-101, 159-160
    Continental Comestibles
  5. Feature103-104, 162
    Suckerbets
  6. Feature105, 108, 165
    The Fiend
  7. Pictorial109-117
    Sellers Mimes The Movie Lovers
  8. Feature119, 166, 168-174
    Highbrow Authors and Middlebrow Books
  9. Feature120-121
    The Epsom Derby
  10. Pictorial124-127
    Playmates Revisited • 1956
  11. Pictorial132-133
    La Dolce Teevee Jeebies
