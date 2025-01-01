Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 11, no. 5 – May, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Fiction68-70, 72, 142-144
    Portrait of Charles Boyd
  2. Feature73-78
    A Playboy's Pad: Airy Aerie
  3. Feature80-82, 112, 152-153, 155-158, 160, 162, 164-166, 168-170, 172-176, 178
    You Only Live Twice
  4. Fiction89, 96, 180-181
    I'm Just a Traveling Man
  5. Pictorial90-93
    Terri Kimball, Miss May, 1964
  6. Feature97, 138, 140-141
    Papa and the Playwright
  7. Feature99-100, 134-137
    Big-League Bridge
  8. Pictorial101-102, 104, 107, 109, 111
    Donna Michelle, Playmate of the Year, 1964
  9. Feature113-114
    The Food of the Gods
  10. Pictorial120-123
    Playmates Revisited • 1957
  11. Pictorial124-125
    The Creature from the Black Teevee Jeebies
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.