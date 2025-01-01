Playboy Magazine
Vol. 11, no. 6 – June, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 62, 64, 66
    Playboy Interview: Ingmar Bergman
  2. Fiction68-70, 72, 134-138, 140, 143-145
    Jackpot
  3. Pictorial73-75
    Oh, Susannah!
  4. Feature77-78, 156-158, 160, 163
    Intimations of Immortality
  5. Feature79-82, 84-86, 88, 152-155
    Playboy on the Town in Copenhagen
  6. Pictorial90-93
    Lori Winston, Miss June, 1964
  7. Feature96, 98, 104, 169-170, 172-180
    You Only Live Twice
  8. Fiction105, 146-148, 150-151
    The Wind Devil
  9. Pictorial106, 109-110
    The Nudest Mamie Van Doren
  10. Feature113, 164-168
    Hairy Gertz and the 47 Crappies
  11. Pictorial120-123
    Playmates Revisited • 1958
  12. Fiction127-132
    The Person in Solferino Park
