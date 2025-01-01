Playboy Magazine
Vol. 11, no. 8 – August, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview39-40, 42, 44, 46, 48
    Playboy Interview: Dick Gregory
  2. Feature51-52, 120-124
    And I Mean That Sincerely!
  3. Feature54-58, 128
    Ford Flat Out
  4. Feature59, 78, 117-118
    The Moor's Tale
  5. Feature61, 66, 126-127
    The Homogenized Man
  6. Feature62, 64-65
    St.-Tropez
  7. Feature67-68, 128-132, 134
    Revolution Below the Belt
  8. Feature69-71, 125
    The Colorful Summer Spectrum
  9. Pictorial72-75
    China Lee, Miss August, 1964
  10. Fiction79-80, 144-145
    The Happy Hipster
  11. Feature81-82, 116
    Smoking for Pleasure
  12. Pictorial84-96, 138, 140, 142
    The Bunnies of Chicago
  13. Fiction98, 106, 109-110, 112-113
    The Shining Ones
  14. Pictorial102-105
    Playmates Revisited • 1960
The Playboy Masthead.
