Vol. 11, no. 9 – September, 1964
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84-85, 88, 90Playboy Interview: Henry Miller
- Feature92, 94, 96, 188-197The Pious Pornographers Revisited
- Feature98-103, 174-175Playboy in Jamaica
- Feature104-105, 214-217Side by Side
- Feature107-108, 204-206, 208, 210The Deadly Halls of Ivy
- Feature109-112, 176-178, 180-184Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Pictorial114-117Astrid Schulz, Miss September, 1964
- Feature120, 211-212Current Attractions
- Feature123, 128, 218-222, 224Letters from Bohemia
- Feature124-126Youth, Love, Death
- Pictorial129-133, 135-138The Nudest Peter Sellers and the Nudest Elke Sommer
- Feature140-141, 198-200, 202Bertram and the Networks
- Feature144-150, 156Big Man on Campus
- Feature151, 185-187Grover Dill and the Tasmanian Devil
- Pictorial152-155Playmates Revisited • 1961
- Pictorial172-173The Wonderful World of the Teevee Jeebies