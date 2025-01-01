Playboy Magazine
Vol. 11, no. 12 – December, 1964

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview97-98, 100, 102, 104, 106
    Playboy Interview: Ian Fleming
  2. Feature108-110
    Gifting the Girls
  3. Feature112-114, 116, 172, 269-274, 277-278, 280, 282-284
    Once, in Aleppo
  4. Feature118-119, 136, 262
    The Catered Christmas Affair
  5. Feature120, 166, 239
    Words of a Native Son
  6. Pictorial127-129, 131-132
    Baker in the Boudoir
  7. Feature137-138, 142, 236-238
    The French Myth
  8. Feature139, 194
    Sauve Qui Peut
  9. Feature143, 154, 264, 266
    The Hunters
  10. Pictorial146-151
    Jo Collins, Miss December, 1964
  11. Feature155, 162, 258, 260-261
    Waldo Grebb and His Electric Baton
  12. Feature156-159, 161
    The Lido
  13. Feature165, 248
    Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
  14. Feature167-170
    Five Yuletide Vacations
  15. Feature173, 204, 249
    Semantics and the Cold War
  16. Feature174-176, 224
    Velvet and Apollo
  17. Pictorial177-180
    Playboy's Christmas Cards
  18. Pictorial181-191
    Readers' Choice
  19. Feature205-206, 240-242, 245-247
    The Mission
  20. Feature225-227, 230-232, 235
    The Dot and Dash Bird
  21. Pictorial228-229
    Around the World with Teevee Jeebies
