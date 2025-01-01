Playboy Magazine
Vol. 12, no. 1 – January, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-68, 70-74, 76-78
    Playboy Interview: Martin Luther King
  2. Pictorial85-91
    A Hypothetical History of Harems
  3. Fiction93, 204-206, 210
    Bingo Bans the Bomb
  4. Feature95, 190
    Seeing is Believing
  5. Feature97-98, 219-220, 222-226
    Political Conventions as Showbiz
  6. Feature99, 102, 189
    Remembrances of Things Future
  7. Feature103-104, 106, 175, 177-179
    The Age of Overbreed
  8. Pictorial116-119
    Sally Duberson, Miss January, 1965
  9. Feature122-123, 216
    Tea Party
  10. Feature131-132, 211-212
    The Psychology of Sound Personnel Management
  11. Fiction135, 137-138, 190-192
    Good Blonde
  12. Fiction146, 213-214
    Dial "F" for Frankenstein
  13. Feature151, 153, 155, 157-158
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  14. Feature162, 164, 168-169, 174
    Beatle in the Bull Ring
  15. Feature180-181
    Soichiro Honda
