Vol. 12, no. 2 – February, 1965
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview49-50, 52, 54-56, 58Playboy Interview: The Beatles
- Feature61-62, 168-170This Time, Tomorrow
- Pictorial64, 67-68At Home with Kim
- Feature71-72, 102, 152, 154, 157The Eye
- Feature73, 75-76, 79-84, 92, 140-145The 1965 Playboy All-Stars
- Pictorial87-89Jessica St. George, Miss February, 1965
- Feature93, 149-150Après-Ski Cuisine
- Feature95, 100, 158-160The Strategy & Tactics of Job Jumping
- Fiction103My Friend Wainscott
- Pictorial104-107Playmate's Progress
- Feature112, 116, 138-139Double Exposure
- Feature118-120, 122, 124, 146, 148Sounds of '65
- Feature128-129, 131, 162-164, 166The Heavies