Playboy Magazine
Vol. 12, no. 3 – March, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-56, 58, 60-62, 64, 66
    The Playboy Panel: Uses and Abuses of the New Leisure
  2. Feature68-70, 72, 76, 128, 131-132, 134-135
    A Clowny Night in the Red-Eyed World
  3. Pictorial73-75
    Grand Prix Garb
  4. Feature77, 150-151
    The Scotsman's Revenge
  5. Feature78-82, 140-141
    The Unsinkable Fanny Hill
  6. Feature84, 142-146, 148-149
    The Eye
  7. Feature86-88, 96, 166-171, 173
    Far-Out Safari
  8. Pictorial90-93
    Jennifer Jackson, Miss March, 1965
  9. Feature97, 174-176
    What is Normal?
  10. Feature100-102, 153-155
    Oh Danny Boy
  11. Feature105-106, 159-163
    The Legal Art of Tax Avoidance
  12. Feature107, 156, 158
    The Waters of Stingray
  13. Pictorial108-111, 113-114
    Carol Iynley Grows Up
  14. Feature120-121, 136-137, 178, 180-181
    Somewhere Not Far from Here
The Playboy Masthead.
