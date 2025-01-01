Vol. 12, no. 4 – April, 1965
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-56, 58-60, 62-64Playboy Interview: Art Buchwald
- Feature66, 68, 70, 72, 161-162, 165-168The Man with the Golden Gun
- Feature75, 78, 184-186, 188Those Frisky Friscotheques: The New Barbary Coast
- Pictorial76-77Those Frisky Friscotheques: The Nude Discothèque
- Feature79, 152-153Stylish Stout
- Feature81, 154-155, 157From Russia with Love
- Feature83, 100, 168-170The Force of Habit
- Feature85, 124, 181-182Old Man Pulaski and the Infamous Jawbreaker Blackmail
- Feature86-88, 92, 178, 180Maelstrom II
- Feature89, 158-159Seduced-Sicilian Style
- Feature90-91, 184The Playboy Bed
- Pictorial94-97Sue Williams, Miss April, 1965
- Feature101-103, 105, 107-108, 110, 171Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
- Feature111-112, 114, 140-141, 143Double Take
- Pictorial115-116, 119-120Playmate Play-Off
- Feature125-126, 172, 174, 176-177Topping Off the Well-Groomed Man
- Feature127-128, 130, 133, 136-137The History of Sex in Cinema