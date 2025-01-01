Playboy Magazine
Vol. 12, no. 4 – April, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-56, 58-60, 62-64
    Playboy Interview: Art Buchwald
  2. Feature66, 68, 70, 72, 161-162, 165-168
    The Man with the Golden Gun
  3. Feature75, 78, 184-186, 188
    Those Frisky Friscotheques: The New Barbary Coast
  4. Pictorial76-77
    Those Frisky Friscotheques: The Nude Discothèque
  5. Feature79, 152-153
    Stylish Stout
  6. Feature81, 154-155, 157
    From Russia with Love
  7. Feature83, 100, 168-170
    The Force of Habit
  8. Feature85, 124, 181-182
    Old Man Pulaski and the Infamous Jawbreaker Blackmail
  9. Feature86-88, 92, 178, 180
    Maelstrom II
  10. Feature89, 158-159
    Seduced-Sicilian Style
  11. Feature90-91, 184
    The Playboy Bed
  12. Pictorial94-97
    Sue Williams, Miss April, 1965
  13. Feature101-103, 105, 107-108, 110, 171
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  14. Feature111-112, 114, 140-141, 143
    Double Take
  15. Pictorial115-116, 119-120
    Playmate Play-Off
  16. Feature125-126, 172, 174, 176-177
    Topping Off the Well-Groomed Man
  17. Feature127-128, 130, 133, 136-137
    The History of Sex in Cinema
