Vol. 12, no. 5 – May, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview71-74, 76-78
    Playboy Interview: Jean-Paul Sartre
  2. Feature80, 82, 84, 114, 116, 154-156, 159-162, 164
    The Visitor
  3. Feature85-87, 132, 150, 152-153
    Motoring's Classic Revival
  4. Fiction89-90, 165-170, 172-174
    The Man with the Golden Gun
  5. Pictorial91-92
    The Kiss Circa '65
  6. Feature95, 184-186
    The Liberal Dilemma
  7. Feature96-98, 190-191
    Proofs Positive
  8. Feature101, 108, 192, 194-195
    Souvenir
  9. Pictorial102-105
    Maria McBane, Miss May, 1965
  10. Feature109-110
    Pour Le Sport
  11. Feature113, 187-189
    Being Refined
  12. Feature117, 126, 196, 198-200
    Hows and Whys of the Perfect Murder
  13. Pictorial120, 122, 124
    Stella by Starlight
  14. Feature134-138, 177-180, 182
    The History of Sex in Cinema
