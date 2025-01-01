Playboy Magazine
Vol. 12, no. 6 – June, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview79-80, 82, 84-86, 88-90, 170, 172
    Playboy Interview: Melvin Belli
  2. Feature92-94, 96, 202, 205-208, 210
    Sheila
  3. Feature97-106, 200-201
    The Big Bunny Hop
  4. Feature108-110, 210-216, 218, 220-222
    The Man with the Golden Gun
  5. Feature112-114, 187
    Stop the World, I Want to Get Salads
  6. Feature115, 126, 196-198
    The Academy
  7. Pictorial118-121
    Hedy Scott, Miss June, 1965
  8. Feature124-125, 150, 182, 184
    Portrait of the Machine as a Young Artist
  9. Feature129, 185-186
    The Overnight Guest
  10. Pictorial130-132, 134-135, 137, 139-140
    "She" is Ursula Andress
  11. Feature142-144, 154, 166, 168-169
    Keg o'my Heart
  12. Feature145, 188-190
    Cruising
  13. Feature155-160, 174, 176-178, 181
    The History of Sex in Cinema
The Playboy Masthead.
