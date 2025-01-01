Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 12, no. 7 – July, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-48, 50-52, 54
    Playboy Interview: Marcello Mastroianni
  2. Feature56-58, 126-132
    Look Away
  3. Pictorial60-63
    The West Coast Way
  4. Feature67-68, 146
    Summer Punch Bowl
  5. Feature71-72, 150-152
    Ludlow Kissel and the Dago Bomb that Struck Back
  6. Feature73, 76
    The Invasion
  7. Feature77, 108, 110, 112-113
    The Great American Build-Up
  8. Pictorial78-81
    Gay Collier, Miss July, 1965
  9. Feature84, 86, 134-138, 140-145
    The Man with the Golden Gun
  10. Feature88-92, 118-119
    Fun for the Road
  11. Feature93, 114-115, 117
    The Game of Hide and Seek
  12. Pictorial94-105, 122, 124-126
    The Girls of the Riviera
