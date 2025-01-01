Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 12, no. 8 – August, 1965

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-46, 48-50, 52, 54, 139-142
    Playboy Interview: Robert Shelton
  2. Feature56-58, 60, 66, 152
    The Most Beautiful Race in the World
  3. Feature61-65, 153
    A Playboy Pad: Manhattan Tower
  4. Feature68-70, 148-150
    Melodramine
  5. Pictorial71-72, 74, 154
    Jo Collins, Playmate of the Year, 1965
  6. Feature77, 96, 144, 146
    Milestones of Success
  7. Feature80, 106, 136-138
    Barbara
  8. Pictorial82-85
    Lannie Balcom, Miss August, 1965
  9. Feature88-90, 154-156, 158, 160-164
    Where There's Smoke There's Ire
  10. Feature91-94, 147
    Fore!
  11. Pictorial97-104
    What's Nude, Pussycat?
  12. Fiction107
    Friendship
  13. Feature112-116, 118, 124, 127-128, 130
    The History of Sex in Cinema
  14. Feature119-123
    Silverstein on Fire Island
